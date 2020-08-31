After about a year of relatively low growth or noticeable decline inf global plug-in electric car sales, July 2020 finally brings us a strong bounce up.

With close to 248,000 sales (the 4th best monthly result ever), sales improved by 76% year-over-year, and market share is up too, at 3.7% (7% decline in the overall car sales helped a little bit).

See more of our sales reports for July 2020.

All-electric cars hold the majority of plug-in car sales (64% and 67% YTD), although growth of 63% year-over-year in July is significantly lower than in the case of plug-in hybrids (up 106% year-over-year).

During seven months of 2020, almost 1.2 million passenger plug-in cars were sold globally, which is 5% than a year ago at this point, but the perspective is positive as Europe is booming and China has returned to growth.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – July 2020

Model rank

The top selling models last month were:

The Model 3 is pulling forward quickly and is so far ahead that we can already assume it's the best-selling car of the year 2020, just like in 2019.

Renault ZOE is really strong and clearly stands out from the rest of the pack. The time will tell whether it will be caught by others, like Model Y or Wuling's Hong Guang MINI EV (with over 50,000 orders).

By the way, Hyundai Kona Electric passed the Volkswagen e-Golf and is now targeting the Nissan LEAF.

Stats by EV Sales Blog:

Brand rank

In July, Tesla crossed the mark of 200,000 YTD and sold almost 33,000 EVs for the month. We are although very happy that the entire industry is growing - 10 brands exceeded 10,000 sales in July.

The second best was SAIC with over 17,000, while Volkswagen, BMW and BYD followed with more than 14,000 each.

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM.