The Hong Guang MINI EV all-electric, 4-seat micro-car, introduced this summer in China, turns out to be a huge success, as demand is surging.

At prices between RMB 28,800 and RMB 38,800 ($4,104-$5,529) it's such an affordable transportation device that within the first week some 7,346 orders were placed. After 20 days it was 15,000 and cumulatively over 50,000 already!

The GM-related Wuling brand is now going to expand its sales network by 100 experience stores in high-traffic locations to show the Hong Guang MINI EV and sell even more.

Who knows, maybe it's a new secret weapon to beat Made-in-China Tesla Model 3 in sales numbers?

Anyway, it's really great to see that small EVs are taking off as thanks to their minimum footprint, they are really environmentally friendly, for sure more so than performance SUVs.

There is a chance that the Hong Guang MINI EV will be offered also outside of China, but it's hard to say whether it will ever reach North America... to undercut Kandi EVs.

Gallery: Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV

28 Photos

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs: