Over the past two weeks, the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany has changed significantly.

Foundation for the casting facility was mostly laid, the roof of the body-in-white facility was hugely expanded, painting facility (the high one) continues to grow and foundation piles for the stamping facility emerged.

As we can see on the videos from August 29 and 28, internal roads were asphalted so that further construction can be facilitated.

The big advantage of the site is that the prefabricated elements are transported by a train. Everything seems to progress quickly and in order.

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief: