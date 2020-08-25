According to Tesla, the Model 3 Performance has a top speed of 162 mph. Unless you've been out to the track or the Bonneville Salt Flats, we sure hope you haven't made a top-speed attempt. Most people will never experience their car's top speed, which is probably a good thing. However, if you have access to the Autobahn, then that's a different story, though safety is still of the utmost importance.

We have three exclusive videos from our friend David (dpeilow) to share with you here. All are brief, in-car point-of-view videos of the Tesla Model 3 making top-speed attempts on the Autobahn. In the video (above), he successfully maxes out the car. The BlackVue dashcam indicates 161 mph, though the Model 3's speedometer reads 163 mph. It's not uncommon for the two reading to be off a bit, especially at such high speed.

David told us he actually has hours of video of high-speed Autobahn driving. However, to post and share all of that content would be silly. For this reason, he chose to upload three short clips that are the most interesting. The video below gives us a much better idea of the Model 3's speed, though it doesn't hit 162 mph.

The third video shows David having to abort, so he doesn't reach the Model 3's top speed. However, right at the beginning, it shows the car's incredible acceleration from the on-ramp. It almost feels like you're driving the car yourself.

Have you maxed out a Tesla? Hopefully, you didn't break the law. Share your story with us and our readers in the comment section below.