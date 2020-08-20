How does the Tesla Model 3 Performance stack up against a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 (seventh generation) at the drag strip? Let's keep in mind, the 'Vette here is modified. According to YouTuber Mar10 W6, the Corvette's owner said it features long tube headers, an X-pipe, and an air intake, though he's not quite sure about the headers.

You either can't get enough of these Tesla versus old-school gas-powered quarter-mile races or you've had more than enough of them. If you're a hardcore Tesla fan and/or owner, as well as an EV advocate, it's likely you understand precisely why we share them here. It's not easy to get traditional car lovers to buy into electric vehicles.

Are long-time Corvette owners making the switch to a Tesla? Sure they are. In fact, the Model 3 is the first electric car to outsell many gas-powered cars and to really draw people to the brand, and this includes performance car aficionados who never planned to go electric. One commenter mentions being a long-time Corvette enthusiast that's leasing a Model 3 Performance as his daily driver. He admits to being a bit sad that the electric car is quicker than his 'Vette, but it's reality.

Once upon a time, YouTuber Mar10 W6 also owned a 2005 Corvette. However, he says the Model 3 is simply a lot quicker and more practical. While every car in Tesla's lineup is an excellent performance machine, they're all family-friendly cars that are great for road trips and commuting.

Check out the brief race video and then start a conversation in our comment section below. Did you ever own a speedy gas car like the Corvette? Share your story with us.