Hyundai reports 8,479 plug-in electric car sales in July, which is 8.6% more than a year ago, and again close to its all-time high.

Compared to the overall volume, plug-ins were responsible for 5.3% of market share.

Strong EV sales are a direct result of the Kona Electric record of more than 6,500 in July. We expect that soon Kona Electric may shoot Hyundai into the 10,000 per month range, thanks to high demand in Europe.

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – July 2020

Sales by powertrain type:

The main focus is on BEVs right now:

BEVs: 7,559 (up 23%)

(up 23%) PHEVs: 920 (down 44%)

(down 44%) Total plug-ins: 8,479 (up 8.6%)

(up 8.6%) FCVs: 789 (up 83%)

Model results

The Kona Electric remains the dominant model in the lineup:

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 789 sales (4,081 YTD), mostly in South Korea (700 and 3,312 YTD).