After 36,000 miles of driving, this Tesla Model 3 has accumulated some 30 pounds of dirt in its rear bumper. Time to get rid of the waste and extra weight.

Have dirt, will travel. Will travel for gravel. Or something like that.

All cars accumulate some dirt underneath over time, but the Model 3 seems to be the heavy-hauler when it comes to carrying big lots of dirt in its undercarriage.

There have been a few reported cases of the Tesla Model 3 accumulating quite a load of dirt in its undercarriage, but this one is quite extreme. The majority of dirt is captured and held in by the rear bumper cover of the Model 3 and over time, this accumulation can add up.

This Tesla Model 3 owner, while conducting an examination of his car at 36,000 miles, found a not-so-pleasant surprise. There was over 30 pounds of dirt within the undersides of his Tesla. That's about half a bag's worth of topsoil, which means it's not some insignificant amount of dirt.

This range-reducing (mostly a joke) dirt had likely accumulated over time, but regardless the car was carrying the weight of two bowling balls in dirt in its undercarriage.

It's not unusual to find dirt in the various plastic panels underneath a car. However, 30 pounds is excessive. Our advice would be to periodically remove those panels on your Tesla to let the filth out. Not only will this reduce the weight of your car, but also that dirt can trap moisture, which can lead to rust issue underneath the vehicle, so take a look next time you have a chance and see if your model 3 is carrying a heavy load of dirt too.