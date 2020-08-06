Or it could just mean nothing and Honda has simply trademarked the name so that another company doesn’t claim it.

Honda made the world’s only production hybrid car fitted with a manual gearbox, the 2010 - 2016 CR-Z, a rakish looking two-door that looked faster than it really was. Now it’s been nearly five years since it was taken out of production, the Japanese automaker has recently filed for a trademark with the US Patent And Trademark Office for the ‘ CR-Z ‘ name.

As MotorTrend correctly puts it, this could be entirely meaningless and it will not result in the creation of a car. Honda could just be doing it to prevent another automaker from claiming and using the name on another model.

At the same time, it could announce the return of a sporty two-door from Honda. And since the manufacturer is looking at expanding its portfolio of electric vehicles, it would make sense for this revived CR-Z to have a fully-electric powertrain.

It could be the sportier alternative to the Honda e EV city car and it would actually make a lot of sense. When Honda revealed the Urban EV Concept (which previewed the Honda e production car), it also showed what it called the Sports EV Concept (basically a sporty coupe body sitting on the same rear-wheel drive EV platform).

So this could be the model that previews the new all-electric production CR-Z, although do take this with a grain of salt. That’s because even if Honda is planning to get the Sports EV into production, it could use a different name to all other vehicles in its range and thus the CR-Z nameplate might seem a bit out of place.

