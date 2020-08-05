More than 15,600 new plug-ins sold in a single month is the second-best result ever.

After several weak months, passenger car sales in the UK, finally returned to growth in July (174,887 and up 11.3% year-over-year), while the plug-in segment nearly quadrupled!

In total, 15,609 plug-in cars were registered last month, which is 286.8% more than a year ago. Thanks to an outstanding rate of expansion, the market share was close to 9%.

The plug-in hybrids are expanding quicker than all-electric, but BEVs are still slightly more popular.

Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in the UK – July 2020

  • BEVs: 8,162 (up 259% year-over-year) at market share of 4.7%
  • PHEVs: 7,447 (up 320% year-over-year) at market share of 4.3%
  • Total: 15,609 (up 287% year-over-year) at market share of over 8.9%
external_image

Sales YTD:

  • BEVs: 39,119 (up 175% year-over-year)
  • PHEVs: 26,955 (up 59% year-over-year)
  • Total: 66,074 (up 112% year-over-year) at market share of 8.0%
external_image

More details, including also other types:

external_image
external_image

Top models

This time we don't have any results for particular models as the Tesla Model 3 deliveries were at off-peak levels (it might back to the top 10 later this year, especially in the last month of a particular quarter).

Since the Vauxhall Corsa is #1 with 5,455, we guess that its all-electric Vauxhall Corsa-e is selling at least in the hundreds.

external_image
Source: SMMT