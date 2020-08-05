Lovecars pits the all-new 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo, the automaker's first fully electric car, against an older Tesla Model S P90. The P90D is about four years old. We'd like to think the reason for this is they simply didn't have access to a new Model S, and not that they're trying to give the Porsche the edge. Also, these cars match up well on paper.

Lovecars does admit that this is an older, less powerful Model S. However, it also clarifies that the Porsche Taycan, though brand new, is not the top trim option either. It's the Taycan Turbo rather than the Turbo S (neither of which has a turbocharger, by the way).

Regardless of the Model S being four years old and having a smaller battery pack that Tesla no longer uses, it should match the Taycan pretty well. It does on paper, at least. According to Lovecars, the Tesla Model S P90D has a 3.3-second zero-to-60-mph time to the Taycan Turbo's 3.2 seconds. They also say the Tesla has more torque but the Porsche accelerates quicker.

A little searching here actually tells us that according to Porsche, the Taycan Turbo can hit 60 mph in just 3 seconds with launch control. The Model S P90D was the first four-door car to break the 3-second barrier, with some people rocketing to 60 mph in as little as 2.6 seconds.

Looking at Porsche and Tesla's range-topping EVs, the comparison is similar. Porsche says the Taycan Turbo S commands a 2.6-second zero-to-60-mph time. The Tesla Model S Performance can do it in 2.3 seconds.

Back to the actual race here, as you'll see, the two cars are closely matched at the beginning. They both jump off the line nicely, despite the rainy conditions. However, it doesn't take long before the Porsche Taycan Turbo pulls ahead.