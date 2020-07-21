You'd think that a supercharged Ford Mustang on drag radials out back and skinny tires up front would beat a Tesla Model 3 Performance in a drag race, but think again.

This week, we've so far featured more than a couple of videos of a Tesla Model 3 beating various strong contenders at the drag strip. There was the Model 3 beating a new Chevy Corvette C8, followed by a Model 3 taking down an even mightier Nissan GT-R with some 1,200 horsepower and now there's this race video, in which the Tesla wins yet again.

The video uploader adds some additional information:

I raced my Tesla Model 3 Performance against a supercharged Mustang 5.0 running E85 and on drag radials and skinnies. We raced twice but unfortunately, I did not hit the record button for the second race. Which is too bad because it was a close race.

The first race, the one featured in this video here, was not close by any means. The Model 3 simply destroyed the Mustang, despite the advantage of running on super sticky drag tires.

What's obvious from this race video and most of the others we've posted is that once the Tesla gets the quick jump off of the line, it simply can't be caught in the quarter-mile. If the race were longer, the end result would probably be different though.

Grab a look at the video to see the Model 3 Performance dominate once again.