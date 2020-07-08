Hide press release Show press release

Europe’s most powerful 400 kW DC charger: CoolSiC™ for ultra-fast pit stops

Jul 8, 2020 | Market News

Munich, Germany, and Bilbao, Spain – 8 July 2020 – Spain based power conversion group Ingeteam and Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) team up for best customer experience in superfast electric vehicle (EV) charging. Rated at 400 kW, the converter INGEREV® RAPID ST400 from Ingeteam is based on CoolSiC™ MOSFETs in an EasyDUAL™ 2B housing. A single charging point implements eight of Infineon’s FF6MR12W1M1_B11 modules. Depending on the charging capabilities of the respective car, an EV now only needs to stop for a minimum of 10 minutes for an 80% percent battery charge. This is comparable to refueling a conventional car with internal combustion engine.

The design of the INGEREV® RAPID ST400 converter has proven to operate successfully at real life conditions. Already last year, the first project integrating this technology was developed, implemented, and commissioned by IBIL, the leading recharge technology services company in Spain, for Repsol, the multienergy provider and leading spanish petrol station operator. Located at Ugaldebieta in the Bay of Biscay region, it was commissioned in October 2019 as a lighthouse project in the field of electro mobility. The facility on the heavily frequented A-8 motorway features four ultra-fast charging points. These units guarantee optimal distribution of the available power between the four vehicles that can be connected simultaneously. More importantly, the technology is flawless and operates without any major downturns since the start.

“SiC enables high switching speeds with lower switching losses. This results in shorter charging times and charging stations that are about one-third smaller, since considerably fewer components are required for cooling," said Dr. Peter Wawer, president of Infineon’s Industrial Power Control division. “With its physical properties, SiC can make an important contribution to electric mobility. As various consumer studies show, the acceptance of electro mobility very much depends on the availability of an efficient fast-charging infrastructure. We have proven that we can provide the underlying technology.”

