It seems that in terms of plug-in car sales, Sweden went through the COVID-19 with ease. In June, the number of registrations increased by 86% year-over-year to 6,391.

The plug-in car market share was 26%, and mostly it was plug-in hybrids - 19%, while all-electric cars took 7% market share.

Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden – June 2020

Not many other markets were able to achieve such an uninterrupted string of growth in 2020:

After the first six months of 2020, total new registrations stand at 32,558 (26% of the total passenger car market in Sweden).

Best selling models

In Sweden, plug-in hybrids from Volvo, Kia and Volkswagen dominate the plug-in segment.

The top selling nameplate in June was the Volvo XC60 PHEV (807), closely followed by Volvo S/V60 PHEVs (counted together) (752). Third was the Volkswagen Passat GTE (476).

Two all-electric cars - Tesla Model 3 (312) and Renault ZOE (299), completed the top 5 for the month. Those are also the highest classified BEVs year-to-date at #6 and #9 respectively.

Here are detailed numbers via EV Sales Blog: