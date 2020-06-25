Today (June 25, 2020), Lordstown Motors unveiled, at Lordstown Complex in Voltage Valley in Lordstown, near Youngstown, Ohio, its all-electric Lordstown Endurance pickup.

It looks pretty close to the renders, with a conventional layout but quite a modern look. One of the first things that we noticed are wheels with orange in-wheel hub motors. Four of those will give the Endurance all-wheel-drive capability and some 440 kW of total peak output.

During the presentation, LMC CEO Steve Burns did not reveal much on technical or marketing details, which might be disappointing for those waiting for battery capacity or range estimates.

The Lordstown Endurance is basically pre-sold for the first year (2021), according to Burns. Vice President Mike Pence added at a later point in the presentation that about 14,000 pre-orders were already in. We believe those are non-binding agreements. In one of the previous reports, Lordstown Motors said that the target for 2021 is 20,000 units.

The first customer deliveries are scheduled for January 2021.

Gallery: Lordstown Motors Endurance

45 Photos

Lordstown Endurance launch info (as of June 24, 2020):

unveiling on June 25, 2020

by December 2020, the company hopes to build first 30 pre-production units

deliveries from January 2021 (initial plan was December 2020)

2021 sales target: 20,000 electric pickups

production to take place at the former GM Lordstown Complex in Voltage Valley in Lordstown, near Youngstown, Ohio. The plant was acquired for about $20 million from GM, which ceased production on March 6, 2019. GM agreed to loan $40 million to Lordstown Motors with an option for $10 million more.

electric motors, Elaphe's L-1500 Endurance In-Wheel Motor to be produced on site (by Lordstown's employees with support from Elaphe)

design partner: Hydra Design Labs

2020 Lordstown Endurance info (as of June 24, 2020):