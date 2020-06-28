Switzerland, just like at least several other European countries, is experiencing a dissonance on the passenger car market. While the overall car sales in May went down by 39% year-over-year, the plug-in car sales move up by a similar value.

Last month, some 1,311 new plug-in cars were registered (up 40% year-over-year). Combined with the decreasing car sales in the post-lockdown month, plug-in's market share jumped to almost 10%.

After the first five months of 2020, the total number of registrations amounted to 7,657.

Plug-in car sales in Switzerland – May 2020

The top-selling models in Switzerland so far this year are:

Tesla Model 3: 146 in May and 1,236 YTD

Renault ZOE: 124 in May and 875 YTD

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: 18 in May and 342 YTD

...although our attention was caught by the Mercedes-Benz EQC (#8), which with 41 in May and 224 YTD noticeably outsold the Tesla Model X (126 YTD) and Audi e-tron (102 YTD). It's quite interesting, as usually, we do not see the EQC too high or even in the top 10-20.