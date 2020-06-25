BMW Group (BMW and MINI brands), as in previous months, released an interesting set of global electromobility sales charts to show its market position within competition.

The car registration data for the first five months of this year comes from IHS Markit and concerns only passenger cars.

* As usual, the purpose of the presentation is to show the brand's position being higher than the industry average, but let's check what else we can learn from the new set of infographics.

Electromobility In Germany. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

During the first five months, BMW brand was the second most popular plug-in brand with a market share of 12%.

The biggest player is currently Volkswagen (17%), and, as you can see, the top four are all-German with Audi at 11% and Mercedes-Benz at 10%. The joint market share of those four brands recently improved by 2% points to 50% total.

Electromobility In Europe. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

In Europe (most of Europe, to be precise), BMW is now on par with Volkswagen, as Tesla slightly declined to 9%. In fourth, is Renault with 9%.

Electromobility Globally. Share In New Registrations By Brand.

Globally, BMW's share remains at 7%, equal to Volkswagen, but the clear market leader is only one - Tesla at 22%! However Tesla's share decreased noticeably from January-April.

BMW i3 Share In The Compact EV Segment Globally

BMW i3's share in the compact BEV segment this year is at 8% (it was over two times higher last year).

The most popular models are: Renault ZOE (28%), Volkswagen e-Golf (improved to 19%) and Nissan LEAF (down to 15%).

Electromobility By Country. Share In The EV Segment. BMW Versus Market-Average.

Plug-in electric car share for the whole of the BMW Group is significantly higher than the industry average in many markets (no change here compared to previous months).

However, in the U.S., so far this year 4.5% of BMW Group cars were plug-ins, which is noticeably below the market average of 5.1%.

Electromobility By Country. Share In New Registrations. BMW EV* Versus BMW ICE.

Finally, BMW Group share in the plug-in segment in particular markets is noticeably higher than the company’s share in the ICE segment, which means that the switch to electric brings a general gain of market share for the group (no change here compared to previous months).

The exception among major markets highlighted in the report is only the U.S. market.