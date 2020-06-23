When the COVID-19 pandemic was not even in our worst nightmares, Kia presented the Seltos at the 2019 edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show. Sold as a 2021 model, the compact crossover is closely related to the Hyundai Kona. That means it could get a competent electric version and that is what it will get in the second half of 2020, according to documents obtained by Indian Autos Blog.

The image above confirms a rumor we published in December 2019. Sadly, these rumors also stated the Seltos EV will be sold solely in Asia, but good sales of the Seltos in the US may change that perspective – especially if American customers start to ask about Seltos’ best derivative.

Based on the Hyundai-Kia GB platform, the Seltos is 172 in long, 70.9 in wide, 64.2 in tall and it has a 103.5 in wheelbase. That shows it is roomier than the Kona, which would be a fantastic argument for people willing to have an EV that is bigger than the Hyundai, but still smaller (and cheaper) than the Kia Niro.

The document with the key presentations for each market in 2020 also shows the Kia K3 EV, sold in the US as Kia Forte. As you already know, the K3 EV was presented at the 2019 Guangzhou Motor Show, in November, but sales must have started only in 2020.

Apart from these two new EVs, the document also confirms that the new generation Sorento PHEV will be sold in Europe in the second half of 2020. Despite being enormous for European streets, it will be a welcome offer for places lacking a robust charging infrastructure, such as Portugal.

Source: Indian Autos Blog