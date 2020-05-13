This Kia Niro EV Review Is The Best EV Education Video We've Seen Recently

People love being pleasantly surprised by something, like that dish you order and feasts your senses with different and unexpected flavors. You also get that with a book that is so well written, with such a great story, that you recommend it to everyone. We had that feeling with the video above. It was supposed to be a Kia Niro EV review with a focus on range. It turned out to be the best EV education video we have seen for a long time already.

Tom Voelk starts it with a marketing strategy tip that successful electric car manufacturers follow rigorously. EVs are clean, silent, and frequently considered as a world-saving tool. But that is not what will make most people consider buying one. What they offer is an enjoyable driving experience, with lots of torque and a sporty feel.

As you may imagine, that also applies to the Niro EV apart from its suspension setup, which is more to the comfort side of things. If it were stiffer, it would probably not sell as much as it does. It is a matter of public: this Kia is meant for families, not to sports cars fans.

Voelk shows the ups and downs of the car in a very entertaining way. He also speaks about the range and tries to reach it mostly on city driving, as that is the most beneficial to electric cars. That shows how much he understands these machines. In the urban cycle, the Niro EV easily reaches its promised range.

That is no surprise: on January 14, Carwow made a range test with six EVs, and the e-Niro – as it is called in the UK – was able to run 255 mi. That represented 90 percent of its claimed range, but the car was driven mostly on highways.

Voelk explains all the advantages an EV offers –not only the Kia – which people can live with them in the best way, the PHEV alternative, and ends the video remembering something most people miss.

EVs are not a way to save the environment or the planet: they are a way to save us. The Earth and the environment were around long before us. They may remain in place for much more time than us if we do not stop our stupid attitudes – ignoring a pandemic is a good example. Electric cars are a way to give humans a healthier world and to preserve personal mobility in a sustainable and intelligent way. All else is a lousy marketing strategy.

Source: Driven Car Reviews