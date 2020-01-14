Whenever you set off on a long road trip in your electric car, it’s highly recommendable you plan ahead to make sure you have places to charge along the way. However, in the interest of seeing their real-world range, as well as what happens when they were bled completely dry, Carwow deliberately disregarded this sound advice and drove a selection of EVs until they would go no further.

The cars that took part in this test were a Mercedes-Benz EQC, a Jaguar I-Pace, a Kia e-Niro (known as the Niro EV in the U.S.), a Nissan Leaf, an Audi e-tron and a Tesla Model 3 Long Range. All were fully charged overnight, but by the time the test actually began, they dipped below 100 percent, and the road trip was commenced with their battery packs around 95 percent charged.

The test was carried out in low temperatures hovering around 45°F / 7°C, which is out of a lithium-ion battery pack’s window of optimum efficiency - the cars would have definitely gone further if it was warmer outside. But it’s still a relevant test, especially for those who live in colder climates and are thinking of getting an electric car and may have been deterred by claims of dramatic range reductions.

The face of Carwow, Mat Watson, takes turns driving each of the vehicles and he also quickly reviews each one along the way. Jumping from one EV into another straight away definitely helps with judging how the vehicles feel out on the road, and which of them is the best at covering long distances in.

As you can imagine, the Tesla Model 3 is the favorite out of all the cars here, but which one do you think came in second? Well, we won’t spoil it for you, especially since the video gets a bit tense towards the end.