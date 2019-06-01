Bjorn Nyland returned to the Audi e-tron testing for a little bit to check the range during summer conditions, and guess what? It's still electron guzzler.

The result at a constant speed of 90 km/h (56 mph) is just 12% better than in the winter - 370 km (230 miles) compared to 330 km (205 miles) previously.

Summer range test results:

at a constant speed of 90 km/h (56 mph): Summer range: 370 km (230 miles) Energy consumption: 225 Wh/km (362 Wh/mi)



at a constant speed of 120 km/h (75 mph): Summer range: 270 km (168 miles) Energy consumption: 308 Wh/km (496 Wh/mi)



Winter range test results at a constant speed of 90 km/h (56 mph):

Winter range: 330 km (205 miles)

Energy consumption: 253 Wh/km (407 Wh/mile)

Audi e-tron

It's not known why the estimated ≈83 kWh estimated available battery capacity (out of 95 kWh total) doesn't give the e-tron more range. Maybe it's because of not efficient enough electric motors of power electronics.

Anyways, the Audi e-tron is still one of the better electric cars on the market - second after the Tesla brand, that Bjorn Nyland would buy - which alone sounds like a strong recommendation.