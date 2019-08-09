YouTuber Lemon-Tea Leaf primarily reports on the Nissan LEAF. However, the channel features a few videos pertaining to the Hyundai Kona Electric.

The U.S.-spec Kona Electric starts at $36,950 and comes standard with a 64-kWh battery pack. It's good for a total of 258 miles of EPA-estimated range, which is one of the most impressive numbers in the segment. In fact, only Tesla vehicles can top it, and those that offer more than 258 miles have a higher starting price than the Hyundai.

With all of this being said, EPA range figures don't tell the whole story. They're much more realistic than estimates provided by other testing cycles, but there's always going to be some variation. This is due to a number of factors, including but not limited to the outside temperature, weather in general, road conditions, driving speed, driving style, passengers and cargo, etc.

Lemon-Tea Leaf sets out on a road trip to see if the Kona Electric can make it 300 miles or more on a single charge. The weather conditions appear to be decent, despite a touch of rain. He's traveling at normal speeds, often between 55 and 70 mph, though he makes a good point to take advantage of the car's regenerative braking as much as possible.

Check out the video. We think you'll be pleasantly surprised, if not shocked, by the results.

Video Description via Lemon-Tea Leaf on YouTube: