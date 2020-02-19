Hide press release Show press release

KIA REVEALS FIRST IMAGES OF NEXT-GENERATION SORENTO

More confident, mature and desirable exterior design

Electrified power on offer for the first time in the Sorento line-up

Progressive connectivity, driver assist and infotainment technologies

Public debut at 2020 Geneva International Motor Show

Kia Motors has revealed the first official images of the All-New Kia Sorento today, ahead of its first public appearance at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show.

The concept of ‘refined boldness’ inspired Kia’s designers, who sought to maintain the robust, tough-looking aesthetic of earlier generations of Sorento, while applying a greater degree of refinement and elegance. More stylish than ever, the Sorento’s redefined design incorporates sharper lines and uninterrupted surfaces, making it noticeably more sculpted than its more round-edged predecessor. With more contemporary geometric details and swept-back, elongated proportions, the result is a more confident, more mature and more desirable design than ever.

The assertive ‘face’ of the Sorento evolves, too, with a new interpretation of Kia’s hallmark ‘tiger nose’ grille. Wider and more expansive, it wraps organically around the integrated headlamps on each side. The headlamps themselves feature a new ‘tiger eye’ LED daytime running light, adding extra focus to the design by depicting the intense impression of the lines around a tiger’s eyes.

In profile, the proportions of the Sorento are subtly adapted to make it appear longer, with shorter front and rear overhangs and a longer wheelbase. Its new proportions also extend the length of the bonnet, drawing the A-pillar 30mm further back from the front axle for a more ‘cab-rearward’ design. The trailing edge of the hood wraps around the front wings and turns into a single, strong character line which extends along the side of the Sorento and flows into the new vertical taillights.

The Sorento sits at the heart of Kia’s reinvigorated global SUV line-up, which also includes the Seltos, Stonic, Sportage, and Telluride. The new model is the result of a collaborative effort between all three studios within Kia’s global design network, in Korea, Europe and North America. The fourth-generation model is based on an all-new platform, raising standards in the midsize SUV segment for space, practicality, efficiency and quality.

Designed and engineered to take on everything life can throw at it, the new Sorento will make its debut on 3 March 2020. UK specification, pricing and on-sale date will be announced in due course.

KIA ANNOUNCES NEW PLATFORM AND POWERTRAIN DETAILS FOR NEXT-GENERATION SORENTO

New platform enhances space, comfort and driving character

Accommodates potent new ‘Smartstream’ turbo electrified powertrains

Launch line-up includes new 1.6-litre T-GDi hybrid powertrain and 2.2-litre diesel

Public debut for All-New Sorento at 2020 Geneva International Motor Show

Kia Motors Corporation has revealed details of the next-generation Sorento’s new platform and powertrains today.

The latest Sorento will be the first SUV to be based on Kia’s new platform when production commences later this year. With a compact engine bay structure, shorter overhangs and a longer wheelbase, the platform supports the car’s stylish new design and on-road posture, as well as its comfortable ride and satisfying handling traits.

The overall length has been extended by 10mm more than its predecessor, while the wheelbase is up 35mm to 2,815mm. The cabin now provides more room than in many other competitor SUVs, while intelligent packaging means the Sorento will also offer class-leading cargo space.

When the first-generation Sorento was launched in 2002, it was underpinned by a robust body-on-frame chassis, maximising space and all-road ability. The shift to a monocoque structure for the second-generation Sorento in 2009 marked a step change in the car’s on-road character and behaviour. Kia’s new midsize SUV platform represents a similarly important leap forward for the next-generation Sorento, allowing the car to set new standards in its segment for space, practicality, efficiency and quality.

For Korea, Europe and North America, the structure and layout of the platform accommodates the Sorento’s potent new ‘Smartstream’ turbo hybrid powertrain. Representing the first application of electrified power in the Sorento line-up, the new powertrain comprises a 1.6-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine, 44.2kW electric motor and 1.49kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. The engine and motor produce a combined total output of 230ps power and 350Nm torque, providing low emissions with high levels of performance from the new electrified powertrain. The intelligent packaging of the new platform means the battery pack can be located beneath the passenger cell, with no impact on cabin or luggage space.

Korean and European customers can also specify the Sorento’s new four-cylinder 2.2-litre ‘Smartstream’ diesel engine, producing 202ps and 440Nm torque. This is paired with Kia’s new 8-speed wet double-clutch transmission (8DCT), developed to offer the smooth shifting characteristics of a conventional automatic while enhancing efficiency over dry clutch DCTs.

Additional powertrains will be announced in future, including a powerful new plug-in hybrid variant.

In addition to its new platform and powertrains, the Sorento implements a range of high-tech safety and convenience features, differentiating it further from other midsize SUVs. This includes Kia’s first Multi-collision Brake system, which enables the Sorento to mitigate the severity of secondary collisions. It automatically applies vehicle brakes when the airbags have been deployed after an initial collision, further protecting occupants from secondary frontal or side impacts. The Multi-collision Brake system will be available depending on market with a total of eight airbags to further enhance collision safety, including front seat centre side airbags and knee airbags.

Designed and engineered to take on everything life can throw at it, the new Sorento will make its debut on March 3 at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show. UK specification, pricing and on-sale date for the All-New Sorento will be announced in due course.