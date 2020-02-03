Kia is enjoying an 11th consecutive year of growth in Europe, where sales improved 1.7% in 2019 to 502,845 - the very first time above a half million.

From our perspective, even more important is the progress electrification, as plug-in car sales expanded to 28,911 (up 33.9% year-over-year), despite supply constraints and model changeover. That's about 5.75% of the overall volume.

We are excited for this year, as Kia says that it addressed the bottlenecks in electric vehicle supply.

Kia electrified car sales in Europe in 2019:

Significant spike in sales of electrified cars

Increasing customer interest in advanced powertrains brought added momentum to Kia’s success last year. Sales of the brand’s hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully-electric cars increased from 58,029 to 66,386 units (+14.4 per cent) in 2019. The Niro range, incorporating hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully-electric variants, remained the brand’s best-selling electrified model line, with sales totalling 57,519 units (+27.1 per cent compared to 2018). The Niro Hybrid accounted for 37,475 units (+8.2 per cent), with additional growth from the Niro Plug-in Hybrid (10,144 units, +1.9 per cent) and the new fully-electric e-Niro (9,900 units). With the new fully-electric Soul EV also on sale in selected markets towards the end of the year, total sales of Kia electric vehicles almost doubled, from 7,064 in 2018 to 13,132 units in 2019 (+85.9 per cent). The Optima Plug-in Hybrid range, available in saloon and Sportswagon variants, also saw sales improvement, with 5,635 units sold last year (+23.2 per cent).

Emilio Herrera, Chief Operating Officer for Kia Motors Europe, comments: