Already close to 6% of Kia sales in Europe are plug-in electric cars. This year it might be above 10%.
Kia is enjoying an 11th consecutive year of growth in Europe, where sales improved 1.7% in 2019 to 502,845 - the very first time above a half million.
From our perspective, even more important is the progress electrification, as plug-in car sales expanded to 28,911 (up 33.9% year-over-year), despite supply constraints and model changeover. That's about 5.75% of the overall volume.
We are excited for this year, as Kia says that it addressed the bottlenecks in electric vehicle supply.
Kia electrified car sales in Europe in 2019:
- Total BEVs: 13,132 (up 85.9%)
- Kia Soul EV (e-Soul): 3,232
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro): 9,900
- Total PHEVs: 15,779 (up 8.6%)
- Kia Niro PHEV: 10,144 (up 1.9%)
- Kia Optima PHEV (saloon and Sportswagon): 5,635 (up 23.2%)
- Total plug-ins: 28,911 (up 33.9%)
- Kia Niro Hybrid: 37,475 units (+8.2%)
- Total HEV/PHEV/BEV: 66,386 (up 14.4%)
Significant spike in sales of electrified cars
Increasing customer interest in advanced powertrains brought added momentum to Kia’s success last year. Sales of the brand’s hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully-electric cars increased from 58,029 to 66,386 units (+14.4 per cent) in 2019.
The Niro range, incorporating hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully-electric variants, remained the brand’s best-selling electrified model line, with sales totalling 57,519 units (+27.1 per cent compared to 2018). The Niro Hybrid accounted for 37,475 units (+8.2 per cent), with additional growth from the Niro Plug-in Hybrid (10,144 units, +1.9 per cent) and the new fully-electric e-Niro (9,900 units).
With the new fully-electric Soul EV also on sale in selected markets towards the end of the year, total sales of Kia electric vehicles almost doubled, from 7,064 in 2018 to 13,132 units in 2019 (+85.9 per cent). The Optima Plug-in Hybrid range, available in saloon and Sportswagon variants, also saw sales improvement, with 5,635 units sold last year (+23.2 per cent).
Emilio Herrera, Chief Operating Officer for Kia Motors Europe, comments:
“2019 marked an important year for Kia as we introduced our first new-generation electric vehicles and launched new derivatives and powertrains across some of our most popular model lines. As an early mover in the industry’s shift to electrification, Kia is capitalising on consumers’ desire to reduce the environmental impact and running costs associated with driving.
“Our customers tell us they are receptive to the idea of ‘going electric’, and our evolving product and brand strategy means we are able to offer electrified cars that don’t sacrifice quality, design or character,” adds Herrera.
“Looking ahead to 2020, changes to our global production and supply lines will enable us to address bottlenecks in electric vehicle supply. Last year, Kia sold almost double the number of electric vehicles compared to 2018, and we’re confident that growing supply will help us meet burgeoning demand,” he concludes.