Two new drone videos (from Jason Yang and 乌瓦) of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 emerged (both from June 18) so we can take a look how things progress at one of the most important Tesla investments.

The roof installation on the upcoming Model Y assembly plant is almost completed and, according to 乌瓦, Tesla already started the installation of production lines.

We checked back on the report from June 2019 and found that the first assembly building was at a similar stage a year ago (see here).

The number of new Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 at the parking lot remains rather low, which hopefully will translate into a high number of deliveries in June.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: