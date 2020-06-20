The second assembly building is at a similar stage as the first one was in late June 2019.
Two new drone videos (from Jason Yang and 乌瓦) of the Tesla Gigafactory 3 emerged (both from June 18) so we can take a look how things progress at one of the most important Tesla investments.
The roof installation on the upcoming Model Y assembly plant is almost completed and, according to 乌瓦, Tesla already started the installation of production lines.
We checked back on the report from June 2019 and found that the first assembly building was at a similar stage a year ago (see here).
The number of new Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 at the parking lot remains rather low, which hopefully will translate into a high number of deliveries in June.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- construction was started in January 2019
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future
- Targets: production of cars (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019) to start in the second-half of 2019 (volume production, of 3,000 cars per week initially, from 2020),
- First customer deliveries of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 happened on December 30, 2019
- Elon Musk officially announced Model Y program at Gigafactory 3 on January 7, 2020
- Tesla was able to achieve a production rate of about 280 cars a day (10-hour shift) or almost 2,000 a week in December 2019. The production capacity was up to 3,000 cars per week. Production of battery packs started in December 2019 (but at the time not yet at the rate of car production).
- The production was resumed on February 10, 2020, after an extended break, caused by the fight with coronavirus
- In the first half of April 2020, Tesla made the Long Range version of the MIC Model 3 available for order
- In June 2020, Tesla made the MIC Model Y available for order