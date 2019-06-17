As usual, we start the week with a quick look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 construction progress in Shanghai, China.
The video recorded on June 15, 2019 shows white walls and an almost complete white roof on the main section with cool views to the inside through the structure on the end.
According to Tesla, the installation of some production equipment already started.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai China(June 15 2019）
Tesla founder Elon Musk revealed at the June 12 annual general meeting，The first phase of G3 completed the construction of the four major workshops of the whole vehicle - stamping workshop, body workshop, painting workshop, assembly workshop and supporting projects, which is expected to be completed in September this year.
The internal and external construction of the plant is nearing completion, and the power system has begun to be erected,It seems that everything is under control.
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in first phase and 500,000 per year in the future