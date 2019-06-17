As usual, we start the week with a quick look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 construction progress in Shanghai, China.

The video recorded on June 15, 2019 shows white walls and an almost complete white roof on the main section with cool views to the inside through the structure on the end.

According to Tesla, the installation of some production equipment already started.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai China(June 15 2019） Tesla founder Elon Musk revealed at the June 12 annual general meeting，The first phase of G3 completed the construction of the four major workshops of the whole vehicle - stamping workshop, body workshop, painting workshop, assembly workshop and supporting projects, which is expected to be completed in September this year. The internal and external construction of the plant is nearing completion, and the power system has begun to be erected,It seems that everything is under control.

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: