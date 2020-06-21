Passenger car sales in China increased in May by 7% year-over-year, which is great news, but unfortunately, the plug-in car segment is still lagging behind.

According to EV Sales Blog, almost 73,000 plug-in cars were sold in May (down 32% year-over-year, although results in the first half of 2019 were particularly high). A significant drop affected the market share, which is now 4.4%. On the positive side, it was the best month so far this year.

After the first five months of 2020, total sales amounted to roughly 265,700 (4.3% of the total car market).

Plug-in electric car sales in China – May 2020

Model rank

The Chinese market is dominated so far this year by the Made-in-China Tesla Model 3 (with a small dose of imported units). Tesla sold almost 11,500 Model 3 in May, while other models are far from even 5,000.

The second-best was GAC Aion S (3,892), surprisingly followed by Buick Velite 6 (3,526). Then we have BYD Qin Pro BEV (3,201) (3,532 including the regular BYD Qin BEV) and NIO ES6.

Only four models in the top 20 are plug-in hybrids of some sort, but soon there might be just three.

Top 20 YTD by EV Sales Blog: