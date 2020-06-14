Seen side-by-side, the Tesla Cybertruck sure does appear to be larger from certain angles (especially the rear) than the Ford F-150 Raptor. It isn't, but the eye can play tricks on the mind when it comes to proportions and the Cybertruck's very unique design.

As far as electric pickup trucks go, the Cybertruck will likely be among the biggest. The GMC Hummer EV truck could be quite large too, as well as the upcoming Ford F-150 electric truck, but remember there's a CARB filing that says that basically the Cybertruck is a medium-duty truck, which puts it at least a class above what other automakers intend to offer. Furthermore, the Rivian R1T and Nikola Badger both appear to be less than full-size, meaning smaller than say an F-150 or Ram 1500.

Due to its size, it's unlikely that the Cybertruck will fit in most older garages. Musk initially said that Tesla would shrink the Cybertruck down a bit for production, but that idea is no more. The Cybertruck is not the only truck that won't squeeze into many garages though. This is actually quite common among full-size trucks.

Back to the video though. It's really just the rear of the Cybertruck that looks abnormally large. It's very tall out back and the sides of the bed, with their angular design, appear large too. When both trucks come into view from the front, they appear very close in regards to the size. Let us know what you think in regards to the Cybertruck's size in comments.

This super unique video comes to us via Alborz Heydaryan of Alborz.Design on Shutterstock. Alborz reached out to InsideEVs and we were so impressed by his work that we've decided to feature some exclusive new comparison videos featuring electric cars in the very near future. If there are any particular cars, trucks or SUVs you'd like to see compared in this way, then let us know in comments below.