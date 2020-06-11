YouTuber Cleanerwatt is at it again with another of his enlightening cost of ownership comparisons. Sure, it's impossible to know the true 5-year cost of ownership for new and upcoming vehicles, but it's not impossible to apply some research to come up with a reasonable conclusion.

This recent comparison takes a look at the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck and the current Ford F-150, which is the best-selling pickup truck on our shores and one of the best-selling vehicle platforms in history. We'd love to see a comparison of the Tesla truck versus the future F-150 all-electric pickup truck, but there's simply not yet enough information to make that happen.

The 2020 Ford F-150 starts around $30,000. According to Tesla, the cheapest Cybertruck will be priced at around $40,000. However, we know from past experience that Tesla won't likely offer that option initially. In fact, it could be a long time before a base Cybertruck comes to market.

To make a more accurate comparison, Cleanerwatt uses the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Cybertruck, with its starting price of ~$52,000. He configures a Ford F-150 to match up as closely as possible with this version of the Tesla pickup truck. It's the $45,185 F-150 XLT SuperCrew with four-wheel drive and a 5.0-liter V8 engine.

The video takes us through features, fuel cost, efficiency, service and maintenance, depreciation, and insurance in order to paint a well-researched picture of what to expect. Check it out and then let us know your thoughts in the comments below.