How much will it really cost to own each of these pickup trucks over time?
YouTuber Cleanerwatt is at it again with another of his enlightening cost of ownership comparisons. Sure, it's impossible to know the true 5-year cost of ownership for new and upcoming vehicles, but it's not impossible to apply some research to come up with a reasonable conclusion.
This recent comparison takes a look at the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck and the current Ford F-150, which is the best-selling pickup truck on our shores and one of the best-selling vehicle platforms in history. We'd love to see a comparison of the Tesla truck versus the future F-150 all-electric pickup truck, but there's simply not yet enough information to make that happen.
The 2020 Ford F-150 starts around $30,000. According to Tesla, the cheapest Cybertruck will be priced at around $40,000. However, we know from past experience that Tesla won't likely offer that option initially. In fact, it could be a long time before a base Cybertruck comes to market.
To make a more accurate comparison, Cleanerwatt uses the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Cybertruck, with its starting price of ~$52,000. He configures a Ford F-150 to match up as closely as possible with this version of the Tesla pickup truck. It's the $45,185 F-150 XLT SuperCrew with four-wheel drive and a 5.0-liter V8 engine.
The video takes us through features, fuel cost, efficiency, service and maintenance, depreciation, and insurance in order to paint a well-researched picture of what to expect. Check it out and then let us know your thoughts in the comments below.