Monowheels have been around since the late 19th century, although the first ones that you didn’t need to pedal to get going arrived early in the next century. They were often proposed as a viable means of getting around, but due to some of their limitations, they never really caught on - they’re more of an oddball vehicle for people who want to stand out these days, and now there’s an all-electric one too.

It’s not a weird production vehicle that you can buy, though, rather a project undertaken by students at Duke University in North Carolina. Why have they made such an outlandish (but rather useless) vehicle?

Well, their aim was to build the fastest monowheel in the world. It has been designed to be able to reach in excess of 70 mph and thus break the Guinness World Record speed for such vehicles which currently stands at 98.464 km/h (61.18 mph).

Right now that’s pretty much all we know about it. We’ll create a follow-up post once this electric monowheel actually has a go at beating the record. Until then, you can check it out in action in these two videos provided by one of the team members, Anuj Thakkar.