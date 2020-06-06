Fastned, the European fast-charging network, recently had an opportunity to record charging sessions of the Porsche Taycan, which comes in four versions (one with 79.2 kWh battery and three with 93.4 kWh battery).

The company shared the results about the charging performance so we can better understand how it works.

The peak DC charging power for Taycan (in the case of bigger battery pack versions) is currently about 270 kW at the 300 kW CCS Combo 2 chargers. If the charger is 175 kW then the peak is about 165 kW.

The smaller battery pack version is good for 225 kW. It sounds reasonable - about 16.7% lower power, having 15.2% lower battery capacity.

4S (79.2 kWh) - peak is about 225 kW at 300 kW charger or about 165 kW at 175 kW charger

4S Plus/Turbo/Turbo S (93.4 kWh) - peak is about 270 kW at 300 kW charger and about 165 kW at 175 kW charger

Fast charging of Porsche Taycan

Now let's take a look at the actual charging curve - power as a function of State-of-Charge (SoC). As we can see, despite the DC charger being ready for the full 300 kW, the peak output of 270 kW is available only for a short while.

It's above 250 kW between about 2% SOC and about 25% SOC, while 270 kW is around 15-22% maybe. In other words, if you do not arrive at the station with a deeply discharged battery, you might not even register the peak power output.

Then, after 25% SOC, the power quickly falls to 200 kW (which seems like a software reduction, triggered by a temperature or SOC level), and then decreases again, to about 150 kW, available from about 35% SOC to about 68% SOC. After further reductions, at 80% SOC it is 50 kW and fluctuates up and down.

It's good to know the characteristic so you're not surprised at the station and can optimize charging for long-distance travel.