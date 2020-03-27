Fastned, one of the most known European fast-charging networks (focused mostly in the Netherlands and surrounding countries), recently checked out the all-new Renault ZOE with CCS Combo DC fast charging capability at one of its stations. Here are the results.

The ZOE is the first Renault with an optional CCS inlet (the previous generation had only AC Type 2 inlet for 1 or 3-phase charging), which allows for the most versatile charging:

1-phase charging up to 7.3 kW

3-phase charging up to 22 kW

DC (within the basic range of 50 kW)

According to Fastned (see chart below), the ZOE with Z.E. 50 battery pack (52 kWh usable and estimated 55 kWh total), can accept up to 46 kW peak power from an external DC charger.

Charging with a Renault ZOE (CCS)

46 kW is not much, but we would not complain, because the ZOE is a city car after all.

However, as we can see on the chart, once the battery state-of-charge (SOC) hit about 30%, charging power steadily tapers down. It lowers to about 25 kW at 80% SOC.

"The charge speed of the Z.E. 50 (55 kWh battery) is up to 46 kW at all of our chargers. On average, the ZOE charges 100 km of range in 20 - 25 minutes. The ZOE charges fastest until about 30%. At this point the car will gradually reduce charge speed."

We guess that the not-so-fast-charging has something to do with the battery pack architecture, which is air-cooled (not an effective way of cooling compared to liquid cooling systems).

The main question is whether it's worth adding the CCS combo charging option when buying a ZOE? The three-phase 22 kW Type 2 inlet already covers: home charging, work charging and in most cases, public charging scenarios (at usually 11 or 22 kW).

Using a CCS DC fast charger would reduce the charging time by 10%-55% depending on the state of charge window (between 0 and 80%). On average it will probably reduce waiting by 25-40%. So it actually might be useful for frequent long-distance travel. Other than that, it's not worth the €1,090 /$1,210 (in Germany), especially if one is only commuting, having plenty of range: up to 390 km (242 miles) WLTP.

