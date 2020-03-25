Electrify America and Electrify Canada have just announced in a tweet that they will be waiving the $4.00 per-month subscription fee for their Pass+ members indefinitely. The tweet cites the fact that since people are traveling less during the COVID-19 crisis, they won't need to charge as frequently, so they won't need the Electrify America network as often an they usually do.

We reached out to Electrify America for comment and Rich Steinberg, Senior Director of Marketing said that they don't feel they should be charging the membership fee if many of their customers won't be using their services. However, if it is necessary for you to be out during this time, the network is there for you to use.

“It’s similar to a gym membership. Why pay a monthly fee – if you can’t use the gym,” Rich Steinberg, Senior Director, Marketing. “We support the advice to stay at home, but if you need to be out – our stations are live and operational.”

Electrify America and Electrify Canada have two plans. With their "Pass" plan, the customer pays a $1.00 session fee, and then the standard per-minute fee to charge. With the "Pass+" plan, there's a $4.00 monthly charge, but there's no session fee, and the per-minute rate is lower than the standard rate for the Pass plan.

Electrify America Tweeted out the announcement today

With this announcement, members who have subscribed for the Pass+ plan won't have to pay the $4.00 monthly fee. Nothing has changed for members who have subscribed to the basic Pass plan. While it's not a huge financial offering, we think it's a nice gesture from these networks, and will be appreciated by the members.

We'll announce when this temporary policy ends, which we hope will not be necessary for very long. Stay safe everyone, and please follow the social distancing and shelter in place guidelines. We're all in this together.