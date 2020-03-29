The Chinese MG ZS EV (MG brand is part of SAIC) is one of the most affordable, entry-level electric cars, with an outstanding value to price ratio, which attracted a lot of customers in the UK.

Today, we will check out how fast it can charge using the CCS DC fast charger, as the initial reports of about 85 kW were promising.

The on-board charger is about 7 kW (single-phase AC).

According to Fastned (Dutch fast-charging network), the MG ZS EV is able to charge at up to 76 kW, while using its 175 or 350 kW chargers.

MG ZS EV DC fast charging (CCS Combo 2)

As we can see above, the relatively solid charging power didn't last long, as results above 70 kW were noted only up to around 20% battery state-of-charge (SOC).

Interestingly, the charging power decreases to about 40 kW around 60% SOC and stays like that up to nearly 80% SOC. Then drops immediately below 20 kW.

Very similar results were achieved last month by Bjorn Nyland at IONITY charger:

