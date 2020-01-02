MG did its homework in terms of ZS EV safety.
The Chinese MG ZS EV (MG brand is part of SAIC) positively surprised in the most recent Euro NCAP crash tests, as it turns out that the electric is relatively well equipped and affordable, in addition to being a very safe car.
The ZS EV received a maximum 5-star rating (similar to the conventional MG HS model, which by the way proves progress has been made on the safety front by Chinese manufacturers).
"Also new on the market are the MG ZS EV and MG HS, both in the already crowdy compact SUV segment and built and shipped over straight from the Chinese auto conglomerate SAIC Motor. With an impressive equipment list and good performance in Euro NCAP’s tests, the cars are a match for many European, Japanese or Korean models."
Here are detailed results:
- Adult Occupant - 90%
- Child Occupant - 85%
- Vulnerable Road Users - 64%
- Safety Assist - 70%
MG ZS EV is currently one of the best selling all-electric cars in China (#5 in November with 3,687), as well as in the UK, where more than 3,000 people have placed orders.
Few words from MG:
"MG ZS EV impressed in all areas of the Euro NCAP test, including the four key test categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User and Safety Assist. Majoring on family-friendly space and practicality, MG ZS EV is intelligently packaged."
"As MG’s most high-tech car ever, ZS EV brings electric car technology to a wider audience and represents an exciting era in the company’s history. The MG Pilot suite of driver aids underpins safety in a car that’s been designed and engineered to protect its occupants. Features such as Active Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control were all key factors in ZS EV’s Five Star rating."
Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, said:
“We’re entering a new chapter of MG’s history with ZS EV, so it’s really pleasing to see that our first-ever electric car has performed do well in the tough Euro NCAP safety tests. Euro NCAP is respected all over the world, so customers can be confident that MG ZS EV is a safe and capable electric car for their family.”
Gallery: MG ZS EV - Euro NCAP Safety Tests (2019)
The full report is available here.
MG ZS EV IS FIVE-STAR SUCCESS IN EURO NCAP TEST
- MG ZS EV achieves Five Star Euro NCAP rating
- MG’s first-ever battery electric car designed with safety and innovation in mind
- High-tech MG Pilot driver assistance suite comes as standard on both versions
- Safety rating confirms ZS EV’s position as an affordable, family-friendly electric car
London, 18 December 2019 – MG Motor UK is pleased to announce that the first truly affordable, family-friendly electric car, MG ZS EV, has achieved the coveted Five Star Euro NCAP rating. As the brand’s first-ever battery electric car, MG ZS EV has been a huge sales success since launch. Securing a Five Star Euro NCAP rating further underlines the car’s innovation and value-for-money, further supported by MG’s famous 7 Year Warranty.
MG ZS EV impressed in all areas of the Euro NCAP test, including the four key test categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User and Safety Assist. Majoring on family-friendly space and practicality, MG ZS EV is intelligently packaged. The current Euro NCAP tests are the most stringent ever, making this Five Star rating a significant achievement for MG. MG’s engineering prowess is further confirmed by the fact that All New MG HS, the brand’s new flagship SUV, also achieved the maximum Five Star rating in the same Euro NCAP testing round.
As MG’s most high-tech car ever, ZS EV brings electric car technology to a wider audience and represents an exciting era in the company’s history. The MG Pilot suite of driver aids underpins safety in a car that’s been designed and engineered to protect its occupants. Features such as Active Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control were all key factors in ZS EV’s Five Star rating.
Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, said: “We’re entering a new chapter of MG’s history with ZS EV, so it’s really pleasing to see that our first-ever electric car has performed do well in the tough Euro NCAP safety tests. Euro NCAP is respected all over the world, so customers can be confident that MG ZS EV is a safe and capable electric car for their family.”
MG’s most talked about model, MG ZS EV has delivered record-breaking sales for the brand since orderbooks opened in July. More than 3,000 customers have placed orders and customer deliveries commenced in September. Currently, thanks to MG’s latest offer, the ZS EV in top-spec Exclusive trim is available from just £24,745, after the Government’s plug-in car grant and the generous £2,500 MG customer saving have been deducted. Buyers looking to order the entry level Excite version can go electric from just £22,745.