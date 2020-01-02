The Chinese MG ZS EV (MG brand is part of SAIC) positively surprised in the most recent Euro NCAP crash tests, as it turns out that the electric is relatively well equipped and affordable, in addition to being a very safe car.

The ZS EV received a maximum 5-star rating (similar to the conventional MG HS model, which by the way proves progress has been made on the safety front by Chinese manufacturers).

"Also new on the market are the MG ZS EV and MG HS, both in the already crowdy compact SUV segment and built and shipped over straight from the Chinese auto conglomerate SAIC Motor. With an impressive equipment list and good performance in Euro NCAP’s tests, the cars are a match for many European, Japanese or Korean models."

Here are detailed results:

Adult Occupant - 90%

Child Occupant - 85%

Vulnerable Road Users - 64%

Safety Assist - 70%

MG ZS EV is currently one of the best selling all-electric cars in China (#5 in November with 3,687), as well as in the UK, where more than 3,000 people have placed orders.

Few words from MG:

"MG ZS EV impressed in all areas of the Euro NCAP test, including the four key test categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road User and Safety Assist. Majoring on family-friendly space and practicality, MG ZS EV is intelligently packaged." "As MG’s most high-tech car ever, ZS EV brings electric car technology to a wider audience and represents an exciting era in the company’s history. The MG Pilot suite of driver aids underpins safety in a car that’s been designed and engineered to protect its occupants. Features such as Active Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control were all key factors in ZS EV’s Five Star rating."

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, said:

“We’re entering a new chapter of MG’s history with ZS EV, so it’s really pleasing to see that our first-ever electric car has performed do well in the tough Euro NCAP safety tests. Euro NCAP is respected all over the world, so customers can be confident that MG ZS EV is a safe and capable electric car for their family.”

Gallery: MG ZS EV - Euro NCAP Safety Tests (2019)

8 Photos

The full report is available here.