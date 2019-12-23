The market is adapting to the new reality of less incentives (and only for BEVs)
The Chinese plug-in car market remains on a downward course (year-over-year) without the support of generous incentives, but November was actually the best sales month since June, which gives us hope of a gradual rebound.
The EV Sales Blog reports over 83,000 plug-in car sales (down 42% year-over-year), at still a pretty decent 4% market share. BEVs (down 36%) control close to 88% of the plug-in car sales (3.5% market share).
After 11 months of 2019, sales stand at over 1,041,000 (13% above 920,000 a year ago). The average market share is 5.4%.
Plug-in electric car sales in China – November 2019
Model rank
While the top-selling models remain China-made, the foreign OEMs were able to increase share in the overall plug-in car segment to 15%, mostly thanks to offering higher-end models (more immune to lack of/or lower incentives).
Another finding is that BYD is now struggling to stay in top positions as sales decreased even quicker than average.
The models that shine are Baojun E-Series (a small and affordable model that catches onto BEV subsidies), BAIC EU-Series (one of the favorites of Chinese consumers) and new models like GAC Aion S, Tesla Model 3 or Geely Geometry A (those three accounted for 16% share in the plug-in segment). Also, the MG ZS EV (available in a few markets outside China) managed to score a noticeable result in November.
Top for the month:
- Baojun E-Series – 9,809
- BAIC EU-Series - 6,258
- GAC Aion S - 5,538
- Tesla Model 3 - 4,658
- MG ZS EV - 3,687
Top 20 for the year:
Source: EV Sales Blog
* Since June 26, 2019:
- No more subsidies for New Energy Vehicles with a range below 250 km (155 miles) NEDC
- halved subsidies (to 24,750 yuan / roughly $3,500+) for higher range models