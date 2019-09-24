MG has reached another milestone in the introduction of its all-electric ZS EV model in the UK, as 2,000 orders were placed in the first two months since launch (the first 1,000 in two weeks).

That's a huge number for MG and noticeable for the British market, which of course makes MG very happy.

The next rational step for the company is an extension of the promotional prices (for the next 1,000 cars), with s mall price bump for the entry-level version by £500 to £21,995 (€24,934 / $27,476).

"MG Motor UK has secured 2,000 orders for the first truly affordable, family friendly electric car, the ZS EV, in just two months since launch. In light of this success, the brand has introduced an outstanding new offer for the next 1,000 retail customer orders, continuing to match the government’s plug-in car grant for the ZS EV Exclusive version. With the MG grant of £3,500 for the range-topping ZS EV Exclusive on top of the government’s own £3,500 plug-in car grant, customers benefit from an outstanding overall price from just £23,495. ZS EV Excite benefits from a new £3,000 MG Grant which, when paired with the government grant, results in an overall price from just £21,995."

We are now eager to see the sales results as first customer deliveries were scheduled for September.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, said:

“Since the official launch of the ZS EV in July, MG dealerships across the country have reported unprecedented demand from customers eager to get behind the wheel. We have listened to all of the positive feedback and are delighted to offer this fully electric family SUV to the next 1,000 retail buyers from just £21,995. Our mission at MG is to make high-tech, zero-emissions cars available to all, and we are well on our way.”

Prices (including £3,500 plug-in car grant

Current promotional prices (2,001-3,000th):

MG ZS EV Excite - from £21,995 (€24,934 / $27,476)

- from (€24,934 / $27,476) MG ZS EV Exclusive - from £23,495 (£1,500 more) (€26,634 / $ 29,350 )



Previous promotional prices (1,001-2,000th):

MG ZS EV Excite - from £21,495

- from MG ZS EV Exclusive - from £23,495 (£2,000 more)

Previous promotional prices (1-1,000th):

MG ZS EV Excite - from £21,495

- from MG ZS EV Exclusive - from £23,495 (£2,000 more)

- from a free home charging station

Ordinary prices without promotion will be:

MG ZS EV Excite - from £24,995

- from MG ZS EV Exclusive - from £26,995 (£2,000 more)

MG ZS EV specs:

WLTP range of 163 miles (262 km)

44.5 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack (CATL cells)

liquid-cooled battery pack (CATL cells) 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in around 8.5 seconds

105 kW (143 PS) and nd 353 Nm electric motor

front-wheel-drive

0-100% charging in 6.5 hours using 7 kW on-board charger

0-80% DC fast charging in 43 minutes

