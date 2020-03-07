Electric cars strengthened the unprecedented growth of the MG brand (part of Chinese SAIC) in the UK as the company noted a 97% sales increase (year-over-year) in February to 883 (1.1% of the total market).

The surge would not be possible without the latest all-electric MG ZS EV, which was responsible for 28% of the total MG volume! Around 247 units make ZS EV one of the top-selling plug-ins in the UK.

"Accounting for 28% of the brand’s sales volume, the hugely popular ZS EV all-electric SUV continues to win the hearts of buyers across the country. Offering efficient and practical, zero-emission motoring without breaking the bank, the truly affordable EV has secured a podium position as one of the best-selling electric cars by volume industry-wide in the UK. With plenty of space for all the family and a generous range complimented by its rapid charge capability, ZS EV continues to outperform MG’s aspiring sales targets as the marque looks to establish itself as a key player in the electric vehicle sector. Many ZS EV buyers are already enjoying the benefits that zero-emissions motoring can bring, along with MG’s key hallmarks of price, practicality, technology and style."

As the consumers are seeking more affordable cars, MG was able to achieve 28 consecutive months of volume and market share growth. The last three months were above 1% market share.

Things are looking good, as there is a new plug-in in the pipeline.

Daniel Gregorious, Head of Sales & Marketing at MG Motor UK, said:

“Consistent and sustained growth continues to be a priority for MG and we are delighted that our positive February results bucked the market trend. 2020 is set to be a pivotal year for the MG brand as we look to further increase the number of exceptional franchised dealers in our network and achieve our Momentum & Growth mid-term plan target of 30,000 sales by the end of the year. With our year to date sales already up by a healthy 127%, and our overall market share standing at 1.2%, we’re confident that MG is firmly on track to achieve our targets, bringing our well-built and well-equipped model range to a bigger audience than ever before. ZS EV in particular has spearheaded our sales and has given the MG brand real impetus as one of the only manufacturers able to supply the growing demand for EVs.”

Gallery: MG ZS EV