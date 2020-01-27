The demand is already higher than the entire Indian market was in 2019.
The MG (part of Chinese SAIC) recently introduced its all-electric MG ZS EV in India and immediately noted huge interest as more than 2,800 units were ordered in 27 days.
According to MG, the demand exceeds the entire plug-in market in 2019, which means that affordability once again proves its strength.
"MG India has received an overwhelming response for the ZS EV, the country’s first pure electric internet SUV. The carmaker has received over 2,800 bookings in 27 days and will cater to 2,409 bookings received from the markets where the ZS EV will be initially launched – Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The number of bookings received for the ZS EV outpaces the total number of EV cars sold in India in 2019."
"Thanks to the overwhelming response, the carmaker became the first automotive company to close bookings for a car before even announcing its price. It has also set a record for the number of pre-launch bookings received for an EV in India."
The base ZS EV Excite was initially offered from INR 19.88 lakh ($27,872) and then from INR 20.88 lakh ($29,274), while the top of the line ZS EV Exclusive starts at INR 23.58 lakh ($33,059).
MG ZS EV was the #19 best selling plug-in model in China in 2019 with 17,179 sales (including 4,714 in December).
The car noted also 1,019 registrations in the Netherlands (967 in December), as well as 659 sales in the UK, where more than 3,000 were ordered.
"As MG’s most hi-tech car ever, the ZS EV comes equipped with cutting-edge EV technology and marks an exciting new era for the MG brand globally. The ZS EV has already registered significant success in more than 10 international markets such as the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. It received more than 2,000 orders within weeks of launch in the UK & Thailand respectively."
Speaking on the bookings for the ZS EV, Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, said:
“MG Motor India entered the EV space as a catalyst for the country’s nascent EV revolution by providing a complete, end-to-end ecosystem. The overwhelming response that we have received for the ZS EV validates our faith and highlights how ready the consumer market is for a new-age EV proposition when provided with the best-in-class product and infrastructure. We are compelled to announce a temporary halt in bookings, yet again, and would like to thank our customers for their belief in the motto of #ChangeWhatYouCan.”
MG ZS EV specs:
- WLTP range of 163 miles (262 km)
- 44.5 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack (CATL cells)
- 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in around 8.5 seconds
- 105 kW (143 PS) and nd 353 Nm electric motor
- front-wheel-drive
- 0-100% charging in 6.5 hours using 7 kW on-board charger
- 0-80% DC fast charging in 43 minutes
With the maximum bookings from the IT sector, Bengaluru has emerged as the top market for the ZS EV followed by Hyderabad. What’s more interesting is that 40% of the bookings were registered online, underscoring a significant digital shift in consumer behaviour within the automotive space.
New Delhi, Jan. 23, 2020:MG (Morris Garages) Motor India has today launched the much-awaited ZS EV, India’s first pure electric internet SUV, at an inaugural price starting at INR 19.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), for customers who have booked the car before midnight on 17th January 2020. The ZS EV Excite is now available for INR 20.88 lakh while ZS EV Exclusive is available for INR 23.58 lakh.
As part of its commitment to provide the best ownership experience, the carmaker has introduced the MG eShield, which provides privately-registered customers with a free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car and 8 years/150k km warranty on the battery. It also offers round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years for privately-registered cars, along with 5 labour-free services. The ZS EV comes at a running cost of under INR 1 per km (calculated up to 100,000 kilometres with preventive maintenance including parts, consumables, labour and taxes and as on date electricity rates in Delhi-NCR). It also comes with maintenance packages starting at INR 7,700 for 3 years.
Apart from introducing the MG eShield, a one-stop solution for ZS EV customers, the company has also entered a strategic alliance with CarDekho.com, who would be offering a pioneering 3-50 plan, that provides assured resale value and can be availed by the customer by paying a stipulated amount at the time of purchase of ZS EV. CarDekho.com shall provide guaranteed buyback to ZS EV customers at a residual value of 50% upon completion of three years of ownership.
Speaking on the price announcement, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD – MG Motor India, said, “The ZS EV is a globally-successful product that operates at the intersection of an EV’s sustainability, an SUV’s practicality, and a sports car’s performance. It comes with best-in-class features and tech capabilities at a compelling price point. We are confident that this unprecedented value proposition will incentivise more consumers across India to go electric. We will continue to strengthen the Indian EV landscape, as we offer the best of EV technology and act as the catalyst for the country’s nascent EV market by providing a complete, end-to-end ecosystem.”
The carmaker has secured an overwhelming response for the new-age electric SUV, receiving over 2,800 bookings in 27 days. The number of bookings received for the ZS EV outpaces the total number of EV cars sold in India in 2019. MG Motor India will begin ZS EV deliveries on January 27 across 5 cities – Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The ZS EV marks an exciting new era for the MG brand globally has already registered significant success in more than 10 international markets such as the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. It received more than 2,000 orders within weeks of launch in the UK & Thailand respectively. The ZS EV has achieved a Five Star Euro NCAP rating.
