The MG brand (part of Chinese SAIC) does well in the UK, as in November sales increased for the 25th consecutive month, reaching 0.76% market share.

We don't ket now how well the sales of the MG ZS EV have progressed, but according to the latest news, the all-electric model will be joined in 2020 by a plug-in hybrid SUV, the MG eHS model.

The conventional MG HS just arrived in the UK last month (starting from £17,995 OTR - €21,332/$23,679), while the eHS debuted at the most recent Guangzhou Motor Show in China (see video below).

If priced affordably, it might be another interesting model for families looking for a spacious SUV with plug-in capability or companies that would like to take advantage of incentives.

Autocar suggests that the price of the PHEV version might be around £25,000.

A quick look at the MG eHS specs reveals a 16.6 kWh battery and up to 47 miles (75.6 km) of all-electric range (in NEDC we assume, so maybe over 31 miles/50 km real world).

With 0-60 mph (97 km/h) acceleration in 5.8 seconds, it's also quite quick.

Here is a Chinese video report about MG eHS from the Guangzhou Motor Show:

