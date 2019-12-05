The all-electric MG ZS EV will be joined by a plug-in hybrid SUV, the MG eHS model in 2020.
The MG brand (part of Chinese SAIC) does well in the UK, as in November sales increased for the 25th consecutive month, reaching 0.76% market share.
We don't ket now how well the sales of the MG ZS EV have progressed, but according to the latest news, the all-electric model will be joined in 2020 by a plug-in hybrid SUV, the MG eHS model.
The conventional MG HS just arrived in the UK last month (starting from £17,995 OTR - €21,332/$23,679), while the eHS debuted at the most recent Guangzhou Motor Show in China (see video below).
If priced affordably, it might be another interesting model for families looking for a spacious SUV with plug-in capability or companies that would like to take advantage of incentives.
Autocar suggests that the price of the PHEV version might be around £25,000.
A quick look at the MG eHS specs reveals a 16.6 kWh battery and up to 47 miles (75.6 km) of all-electric range (in NEDC we assume, so maybe over 31 miles/50 km real world).
With 0-60 mph (97 km/h) acceleration in 5.8 seconds, it's also quite quick.
Here is a Chinese video report about MG eHS from the Guangzhou Motor Show:
Source: Autocar