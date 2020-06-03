Sandy Munro recently wrapped up his Tesla Model Y series and announced plans to start a new Tesla Cybertruck competitive comparison series. The Cybertruck won't come to market for some time, so we're curious how much material Munro will have to cover.

He started the new series with some information about the Cybertruck's body structure, and how it compares to current traditional trucks. We've included that video below, though we didn't feature it since it doesn't have a whole lot of new information. However, it still has details from Munro's perspective that should prove critical to future videos in the series.

Episode 2 (above) focuses on the electric pickup truck's suspension, ride, and handling. How will the Tesla truck compare to today's trucks?

Munro uses current pickup trucks to give us an overview of their suspension systems and setups. In order to understand how the Cybertruck will compare, we need to first understand the systems in general. Next Wednesday, Munro will detail drivelines and off-road capability.

Cybertruck E2 - Suspension, Ride, & Handling

Episode 2: In the second episode of the Cybertruck Competitive Comparison Series, Sandy gives an overview of the current truck suspensions compared to what we know about the Cybertruck's plan of record. He discusses the front and rear suspension setups as well as his thoughts on air suspensions and active damping. Please tune in every Wednesday to follow along as Sandy reviews a different area of the Cybertruck. Next week Sandy will discuss the driveline and offroadability.

Cybertruck E1 - Body Structure Comparison

Episode 1: The first episode of the Cybertruck Competitive Comparison Series from MunroLive. Sandy gives his overview of the exterior body including thoughts on the geometry, material selection and tooling implications. Sandy ends the video with some thoughts about each competitive truck's strategy. Please tune in every Wednesday to follow along as Sandy reviews a different area of the Cybertruck. Next week Sandy will discuss Suspension, Ride, & Handling.