Mercedes-Benz EQC is now the #20 best-selling car in Norway for the first five months of 2020.
Plug-in electric car sales in Norway decreased in May 2020, but by only 14% year-over-year, which does not sound like much these days in Europe.
The total number of new passenger plug-in car registrations of 5,249 translated to 65.6% of the total market - a lot more than the 46.5% a year ago, as the overall market was falling quicker (by 39%).
Stats for the month:
- BEVs: 3,444 (down 26%, at 43.1% market share) + 264 ‘used’ + 86 vans (83 new and 3 used) + 0 FCVs
- PHEVs: 1,805 (up 25%, at 22.6% market share)
- Total: 5,249 (down 14%, at 65.6% market share)
New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – May 2020
Stats for the first four months also look relatively good:
- BEVs: 23,461 (down 15%, at 49% market share)
- PHEVs: 9,523 (up 30%, at 20% market share)
- Total: 32,984 (down 6%, at 69% market share)
Models
The top three models for the month seem to be Audi e-tron (579), Volkswagen e-Golf (although we don't know how many exactly out of total 621 Golf total) and Nissan LEAF (408).
This time, the Tesla Model 3 was far down the list with 8 new registrations (31 total for Tesla).
An interesting new finding is that the Mercedes-Benz EQC for the very first time entered the top 20 with 98 new registrations in May and 624 so far this year.
BEV results already in our database:
- Audi e-tron - 579
- Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (621 total with ICE; mostly BEV)
- Nissan LEAF - 408
- Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (445 total with ICE; mostly BEV)
- Renault ZOE - 148
- BMW i3 - 114
- Mercedes-Benz EQC - 98
- Tesla Model 3 - 8