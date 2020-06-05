Plug-in electric car sales in Norway decreased in May 2020, but by only 14% year-over-year, which does not sound like much these days in Europe.

The total number of new passenger plug-in car registrations of 5,249 translated to 65.6% of the total market - a lot more than the 46.5% a year ago, as the overall market was falling quicker (by 39%).

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 3,444 ( down 26% , at 43.1% market share) + 264 ‘used’ + 86 vans (83 new and 3 used) + 0 FCVs

( , at market share) + 264 ‘used’ + 86 vans (83 new and 3 used) + 0 FCVs PHEVs: 1,805 ( up 25% , at 22.6% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 5,249 (down 14%, at 65.6% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – May 2020

Stats for the first four months also look relatively good:

BEVs: 23,461 ( down 15% , at 49% market share)

( , at market share) PHEVs: 9,523 ( up 30% , at 20% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 32,984 (down 6%, at 69% market share)

Models

The top three models for the month seem to be Audi e-tron (579), Volkswagen e-Golf (although we don't know how many exactly out of total 621 Golf total) and Nissan LEAF (408).

This time, the Tesla Model 3 was far down the list with 8 new registrations (31 total for Tesla).

An interesting new finding is that the Mercedes-Benz EQC for the very first time entered the top 20 with 98 new registrations in May and 624 so far this year.

BEV results already in our database:



Audi e-tron - 579

Volkswagen e-Golf - N/A (621 total with ICE; mostly BEV)

Nissan LEAF - 408

Hyundai Kona Electric - N/A (445 total with ICE; mostly BEV)

Renault ZOE - 148

BMW i3 - 114

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 98

Tesla Model 3 - 8

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2020 YTD