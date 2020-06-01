This has got to be one of the craziest crashes we've seen from a Tesla Model 3 built-in dashcam (TeslaCam) system. While the TeslaCam and Sentry Mode tech, which relies on Autopilot cameras, wasn't specifically designed just to catch road rage and crashes, we've seen our fair share. In fact, many criminals have been identified and arrested thanks to the technology.

In this recent incident, a Model 3 owner was driving on Alvarado-Niles Road in Union City, California when he witnessed what seemed to be a developing road rage incident. Thankfully, it didn't impact him personally, though he could have easily become caught up in it or been involved in the subsequent collision.

Sadly, we don't really see the specifics of what happened prior to the road rage situation or the violent crash. We do see a black sedan (Acura?) speeding and weaving into and out of traffic. It appears as if it's being chased by a Ford SUV.

Eventually, the SUV plows into the Acura and pushes it onto the median. It takes out a light post, a tree, a fire hydrant, and multiple bushes. After the cars come to a stop, the SUV driver exits the vehicles and runs away.

The Model 3 driver provided the video footage to the police responders at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. When and if we get more information, we'll update this article.

