Not long after it revealed the X1 xDrive25e, BMW has unveiled its more rakish coupe-like brother, the X2 xDrive25e. Both models share the same powertrain that is basically the same one found in the MINI Cooper SE Countryman PHEV, since they all ride on the same platform, although it makes slightly less power overall.

How is the xDrive25e different from other models in the X2 lineup? Well, BMW has lowered it by 10 mm (0.4 inches) and it features a charge port located on the front left fender. Oh, and you can also tell it apart from other versions by its xDrive25e badge on the right side of the hatch.

The X2 xDrive25e’s powertrain combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine with an electric motor to produce 217 horsepower and 385 Nm (284 pound-feet) of torque. Its claimed sprint time to 100 km/h (62 mph) is 6.8 seconds and it tops out at an electronically limited 195 km/h.

Gallery: BMW X2 xDrive25e (2020)

54 Photos

According to BMW, the X2 PHEV should have a pure electric range of 57 km (35 miles) at speeds of up to 135 km/h (84 mph) on one charge of its 10 kWh battery pack; charging it takes 3.2 hours by using a BMW i Wallbox.