It’s aimed at those who want a better looking but slightly less practical alternative to the BMW X1 plug-in hybrid.
Not long after it revealed the X1 xDrive25e, BMW has unveiled its more rakish coupe-like brother, the X2 xDrive25e. Both models share the same powertrain that is basically the same one found in the MINI Cooper SE Countryman PHEV, since they all ride on the same platform, although it makes slightly less power overall.
How is the xDrive25e different from other models in the X2 lineup? Well, BMW has lowered it by 10 mm (0.4 inches) and it features a charge port located on the front left fender. Oh, and you can also tell it apart from other versions by its xDrive25e badge on the right side of the hatch.
The X2 xDrive25e’s powertrain combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine with an electric motor to produce 217 horsepower and 385 Nm (284 pound-feet) of torque. Its claimed sprint time to 100 km/h (62 mph) is 6.8 seconds and it tops out at an electronically limited 195 km/h.
Gallery: BMW X2 xDrive25e (2020)
According to BMW, the X2 PHEV should have a pure electric range of 57 km (35 miles) at speeds of up to 135 km/h (84 mph) on one charge of its 10 kWh battery pack; charging it takes 3.2 hours by using a BMW i Wallbox.
The new BMW X2 xDrive25e.
- Start signal for the first Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) with plug-in hybrid drive in the compact segment. The new BMW X2 xDrive25e (fuel consumption in the legal EU test cycle: 1.9 l/100 km; power consumption in the legal EU test cycle: 13.7 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions in the legal EU test cycle: 43 g/km*) offers a unique combination of extrovert design, versatile sportiness and electrified drive technology. Market launch in July 2020, price: from 47.250 Euro.
- Ongoing commitment to the BMW Group's electrification strategy. Already four BMW X models with plug-in hybrid drive on offer. The model range of the BMW X2 represents the Power Of Choice approach in the premium compact segment: Drive portfolio ranges from efficient three-cylinder gasoline and modern four-cylinder diesel engines, new plug-in hybrid systems to the BMW X2 M35i with a peak output of 225 kW/306 hp (combined fuel consumption: 7.1 – 6.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 163 – 154 g/km*).
- The new BMW X2 xDrive25e features the fourth and latest generation of BMW eDrive technology developed for the plug-in hybrid models. An electric motor generating an output of 70 kW/95 hp and a high-voltage battery with a gross energy content of 10.0 kWh enable an all-electric range of up to 57 kilometres in the legal EU test cycle.
- Together, the 3-cylinder combustion engine, which delivers torque to the front wheels, and the electric motor powering the rear wheels produce a system output of 162 kW/220 hp and create a hybrid all-wheel drive configuration. The new BMW X2 xDrive25e sprints from a standing start to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds.
- The new BMW X2 xDrive25e offers attractive new design and equipment features which are also available for the conventionally powered variants of the compact-sized SAC model. New front design with taut surfaces and without fog lights, new exterior colour Phytonic Blue metallic.
- Standard LED headlights now with integrated bad weather light. Also new: Business package including real-time traffic information.
- Extensive range of BMW Charging increases comfort when charging the new BMW X2 xDrive25e enabling the driver to conduct the main share of everyday travel locally emissions-free with the electric motor alone. Optional BMW i Wallbox allows complete charging of the fully discharged high-voltage battery in 3.2 hours. BMW Charging card offers convenient access to the world's largest network of public charging stations.
- The new BMW X2 xDrive25e enables electric driving in three operating modes. In the AUTO eDRIVE standard setting, the intelligent drive system ensures optimum interaction between the two power units in all driving situations. The MAX eDrive mode can be activated for maximum use of the electric drive up to a speed of 135 km/h. The SAVE BATTERY mode enables the driver to save battery capacity for later use when driving in purely electric mode.
- Model-specific harmonisation of the body structure and chassis for the new BMW X2 xDrive25e. Storage space is fully available in primary use due to the positioning of the high-voltage battery underneath the rear seat bench. Unlimited variability thanks to folding backrests with a split of 40:20:40. Luggage compartment capacity can be increased from 410 to 1,290 litres.
- Standard equipment including 17-inch alloy wheels, two-zone climate control, auxiliary air conditioning and hybrid-specific readouts on the Control Display. The new BMW X2 xDrive25e can be ordered in Advantage, Advantage Plus, M Sport and M Sport X trims and virtually all options of the conventionally powered BMW X2 are available for the plug-in hybrid model.
All figures relating to driving performance, fuel consumption, emissions and range are provisional.