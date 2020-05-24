It seems that even the coronavirus lockdown was not able to stop the German plug-in electric car market from growing in April, despite the fact that the overall market went down by 61%.

The total number of new passenger plug-in car registrations amounted to 10,253, which is 32% more than a year ago.

Because of the collapse of the market, the plug-in market share has almost reached 8.5% (the second-best result ever).

Most of the growth comes from plug-in hybrids:

BEVs: 4,635 – down 3% at ≈3.84% market share

– down 3% at ≈3.84% market share PHEVs: 5,618 – up 87% at ≈4.65% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – April 2020

New registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 30,610 – up 48% at ≈3.7% market share

– up 48% at ≈3.7% market share PHEVs: 32,037 – up 208% at ≈3.9% market share

– up 208% at ≈3.9% market share Total: 62,647 – up 102% at ≈7.6% market share

Sales of models/brands

In April, as well as YTD, the three top-selling plug-in models are:

Audi e-tron this time had a slower month with just 256 new registrations, but it's still one of the most popular BEVs. Porsche Taycan was at 123 (about 9.3% of its volume).

Official stats: