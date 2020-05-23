As the general market weakened, plug-in car sales in Greece have become noticeable.

While Europe is experiencing a very difficult time due coronavirus lockdown and general decline of car sales, in Greece plug-ins are hitting new all-time highs.

According to data from the EV Sales Blog, in April sales improved by 154% year-over-year to... 64 (well, it's a small market after all). The contrast to the general car market is huge, as the overall market was 80% down (2,434 registrations).

As a result, the plug-in passenger car market share was at record 2.6% (1.0% YTD)! That's a lot, as in Q1 2020 it was 0.7%, and in Q1 2019 just 0.4%.

More sales reports

european countries plugin market share q1 2020 European Countries Listed By Plug-In Electric Car Market Share In Q1 2020
passenger plugin ev sales europe q1 2020 Passenger Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe In Q1 2020 By Country
norway april 2020 sales plugin cars Norway: In April 2020 Car Sales Down 34%, But Plug-Ins Drop Only 7.6%
france april 2020 car sales France: In April 2020 Car Sales Collapsed, Including Plug-Ins

Greece plug-in electric car sales - April 2020

Interestingly, the top model in Greece is the BMW i3 with 12 new units in April and 26 YTD, followed by a few plug-in hybrids.

EV Sales Blog noted that the i3 was the top-selling model in years 2013-2018 (in 2019 beat only by the BMW 225xe PHEV).

We guess that the availability of other models should change those stats sooner rather than later, but for now the list is as it is (mostly premium brands in the top by the way).

external_image
Source: EV Sales Blog