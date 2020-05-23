While Europe is experiencing a very difficult time due coronavirus lockdown and general decline of car sales, in Greece plug-ins are hitting new all-time highs.

According to data from the EV Sales Blog, in April sales improved by 154% year-over-year to... 64 (well, it's a small market after all). The contrast to the general car market is huge, as the overall market was 80% down (2,434 registrations).

As a result, the plug-in passenger car market share was at record 2.6% (1.0% YTD)! That's a lot, as in Q1 2020 it was 0.7%, and in Q1 2019 just 0.4%.

Greece plug-in electric car sales - April 2020

Interestingly, the top model in Greece is the BMW i3 with 12 new units in April and 26 YTD, followed by a few plug-in hybrids.

EV Sales Blog noted that the i3 was the top-selling model in years 2013-2018 (in 2019 beat only by the BMW 225xe PHEV).

We guess that the availability of other models should change those stats sooner rather than later, but for now the list is as it is (mostly premium brands in the top by the way).