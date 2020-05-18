Daimler, the parent company that owns Mercedes-Benz, has already launched the EQC in Europe, and it will be followed by the EQV people mover and the EQA small crossover by the end of this year. Then, in 2021, the squared off, more rugged-looking EQB will join the range, as well as the EQS flagship sedan, before finally the smaller EQE electric sedan will join the range in 2022 (when Mercedes hopes to have 10 EQ-branded vehicles in its range, of which three will be Chinese-built city-dwelling Smart cars; one of the Smarts will be a crossover).

However, this plan only applies for Europe, because it has yet to confirm when and how it plans to roll these models out in the United States. According to Automotive News Europe, Mercedes has thus far not confirmed its official plan for the U.S. deployment of its electric vehicles.

The EQC electric SUV, for instance, was supposed to be launched in the States this year, but that launch has now been pushed back to 2021. The exclusive EQS model will also probably arrive Stateside later than in Europe - we can expect its U.S. debut to take place in 2022, one year after Europe.

Regarding the rest of its models, Mercedes has not made any official claims. We don’t know if it has plans to sell the EQA, EQB or EQE in the U.S., although since two of these vehicles are crossovers, they will undeniably prove popular, so the chance that they will make it into showrooms in America is high. We can’t say the same for the EQE, a model that may be skipped since Mercedes won’t want to shift attention away from its flagship offering, the EQS.

The automaker says that even though the plant where the EQS is to be built, in Sindelfingen, near Stuttgart (the same facility where it builds the regular S-Class) was shut down, its production schedule for the electric model is still on track.

We’ll follow this story as it develops and report back when we have news. However, once Mercedes’ EQ range of EVs does debut in the U.S., it could shake the segment up, especially since it will coincide with BMW’s launch of its new i-branded range of electric vehicles.