The upcoming all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQV was recently seen in front of the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany.

It's smooth and quiet passing was captured by hwalkoARTvideos and we must admit that this model might be a bull's eye. With strong specs (100 kWh battery) it should get tons of interest in the premium segment.

The market launch was initially targeted for Spring 2020, but pushed to the second half of this year.

With the EQV in the high-end and now over 10 or more mainstream all-electric commercial/passenger vans, Europe becomes the powerhouse of BEV vans. Quite the opposite to North America, which didn't get even the Nissan e-NV200 at its market launch several years ago.

We eagerly await the second EQ model on the market, especially since the Mercedes-Benz EQC seems to finally be in the production ramp-up stage.

