Let's take a quick look at the production-ready EQV.
The upcoming all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQV was recently seen in front of the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany.
It's smooth and quiet passing was captured by hwalkoARTvideos and we must admit that this model might be a bull's eye. With strong specs (100 kWh battery) it should get tons of interest in the premium segment.
The market launch was initially targeted for Spring 2020, but pushed to the second half of this year.
With the EQV in the high-end and now over 10 or more mainstream all-electric commercial/passenger vans, Europe becomes the powerhouse of BEV vans. Quite the opposite to North America, which didn't get even the Nissan e-NV200 at its market launch several years ago.
We eagerly await the second EQ model on the market, especially since the Mercedes-Benz EQC seems to finally be in the production ramp-up stage.
Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQV
Mercedes-Benz EQV 300 specs:
- up to 405 km (250 miles) of range (provisional figure); 417-418 km (based on NEDC)
- 100 kWh battery pack (90 kWh usable)
- Top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph) standard and 160 km/h (100 mph) optional
- Peak output of 150 kW (204 hp) and 362 Nm electric motor
- front-wheel drive
- fast charging at up to 50 kW (standard): 10-80 % SOC in about 80 min
- fast charging at up to 110 kW (optional): 10-80 % SOC in about 45 min
- Charging time at a Wallbox or at public charging stations (AC charging, 11 kW): < 10h
- Luggage compartment (max. depending on equipment) of 1030-1410 litres
- two wheelbases versions with gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 3500 kg
- available in 6-, 7- or 8-seat configurations