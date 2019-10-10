The Mercedes-Benz EQB is the all-electric version of the GLB-Class, which will slot below the EQC in Mercedes’ electric model lineup. According to preliminary details, it will share its powertrain with the EQA concept crossover, which means it will use a dual-motor setup with a combined output of about 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) and 368 pound-feet (499 Newton-meters).

The boxy shape of the EQB will hide a relatively large 60-kWh battery, which should provide a range of 310 miles (500 kilometers) between two charges (yes, we understand this is a very odd metric, but it's the figure M-B is providing right now) in the base model. Word on the street is the range-topping variant will come with an even larger battery pack.

According to our spy photographers:

The test vehicle snapped today shows significant modifications over its petrol-powered stablemate, the all-new GLB. The battery of the EQB will deliver 60 kWh in the standard configuration but can be scaled up to 110 kWh. The 650 kg-package will be mounted between the front and rear axle. It will power a 150 kW electric motor and return a minimum of 400 kilometers in the base version.

It's believed that uprated versions of the EQB will later be offered. This comes from the fact that Mercedes has already registered the EQB 200, EQB 250, EQB 260, EQB 300, EQB 320, EQB 350 and EQB 360 names.

There's no concrete launch date set for the EQB just yet, though its official debut should happen in a few months and it should go on sale in the U.S. sometime in 2021.

Images: Automedia