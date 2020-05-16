The European passenger plug-in electric car market had a really strong first quarter of 2020. Let's check out the latest registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) for the European Union plus EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and the UK.

First of all, the overall market significantly decreased - by 26.3% year-over-year to 3,054,703 (highly influenced by the COVID-19 outbreak in March), so any increase on the plug-in side allows them to quickly gain market share.

The plug-in electric car category (including a marginal number of hydrogen fuel cell cars) expanded by 81.7% year-over-year to 228,210 and expanded its market share to almost 7.5% (from barely over 3% a year ago).

The all-electric cars were up over 58%, while the plug-in hybrids this year more than doubled (+127%). Hopefully, we are just 1-2 years away from catching up to the conventional hybrid category, which is also growing fast (currently at 310,308, up 49%).

New passenger car registrations:

BEVs (plus FCVs): 130,297 (up 58.2%) at 4.27% share

PHEV: 97,913 (up 127%) at 3.21% share

Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 228,210 (up 81.7%) at 7.47% share

HEVs: 310,308 (up 49.0%) at 10.2% share

Total market: 3,054,703 (down 26.3%)

New passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe - 2020 Q1

The top six markets by volume in Q1 2020 accounted for some 172,762 or almost 76% of total sales:

Germany – 52,449 (up 125%) France – 35,383 (up 144%) UK – 31,918 (up 119%) Norway – 22,568 (down 3.6%) Sweden – 18,473 (up 87.8%) Netherlands – 11,971 (up 15.7%)

Germany has strengthened as the biggest plug-in car market (#1 in BEV, PHEV and total), although France had similar BEV sales.

In the following report, we will take a look also at the market share in particular countries.

New registrations of BEVs, PHEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2020 Q1

New registrations of BEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2020 Q1

New registrations of PHEVs - 2020 Q1

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available