According to JayInShanghai, Tesla has started Model 3 Long Range Rear Wheel Drive production at its Gigafactory in Shanghai, China. This comes after a recent and brief pause at the new manufacturing facility.

When the Model 3 first arrived in the U.S., only the Long Range Rear Wheel Drive version was available. It was quite popular for a time, but has since been discontinued on our shores. Now, the Model 3 Long Range only comes as a dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant in the U.S. However, with Model 3 orders rising in China after Tesla reduced the price, it makes sense to introduce this popular model to the country.

The Model 3 Long Range RWD is now available for order in China, but deliveries haven't started just yet. According to the automaker's website, it will start delivering the car in June 2020. However, JayInShanghai says that production is ahead of schedule.

In the meantime, construction is still underway at the Shanghai Gigafactory as Tesla works to complete the second phase of the project. In fact, a whole new building is going up at the site. Eventually, the factory will be ready to begin producing Model Y vehicles as well.

This comes on the heels of this week's report that China-made Model 3 vehicles are beginning to share more interior parts with the Model Y.

As stated above, Tesla lowered the price of the entry-level Model 3 Standard Range Plus version in China to get it below the 300,000 yuan threshold for subsidies. Orders have exceeded 1,000 Model 3s a day at times, which is more than the factory can produce for now.